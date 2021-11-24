Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

