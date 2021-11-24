Bottos (BTO) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $787,569.34 and $57,495.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

