Bounce Token (AUCTION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.25 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Bounce Token has a market cap of $62.55 million and $6.25 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for $30.01 or 0.00052481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00086759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.07 or 0.07351357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,855.45 or 0.99419056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.