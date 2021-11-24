Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $387,037.59 and approximately $31,627.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

