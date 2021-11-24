BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 96,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.