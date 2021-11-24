Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
BREE stock opened at GBX 101.23 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.78. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).
Breedon Group Company Profile
