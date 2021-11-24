Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BREE stock opened at GBX 101.23 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.78. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

