Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

