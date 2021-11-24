Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.10 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 347.75 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.26. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

