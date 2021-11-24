Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Down 3.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 1,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.