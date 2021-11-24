BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,887,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 253,210 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

