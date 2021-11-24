Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 17.70

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Britvic stock opened at GBX 909 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 935.35.

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.