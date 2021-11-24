Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

