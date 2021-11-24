Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $274,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

AKTS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 18,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,486. The company has a market cap of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

