Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.67. Cintas also reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.20.

Cintas stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.56. The stock had a trading volume of 319,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.29 and its 200 day moving average is $391.18. Cintas has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 210.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 178.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

