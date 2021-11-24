Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,904. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

