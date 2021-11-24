Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. 2,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,428. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,493. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

