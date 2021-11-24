Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce sales of $93.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.80 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRQ opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.34. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

