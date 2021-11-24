Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.11 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

