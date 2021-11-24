Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.31. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. 857,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,411,500. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

