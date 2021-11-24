Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. 159,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

