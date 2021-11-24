Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

