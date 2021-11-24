Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LX opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

