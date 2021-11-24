Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.