Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Target posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

