Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.72. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $11.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.15.

BABA opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. The company has a market capitalization of $362.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $133.31 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.