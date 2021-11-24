Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post $46.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $579.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,056,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

