Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.29. Century Communities posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.