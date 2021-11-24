Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.29. Century Communities posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

