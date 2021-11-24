Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

