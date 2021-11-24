Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $128.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.58 million and the lowest is $117.78 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $62.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.98 million to $397.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

