Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.24. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,722. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.25. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.