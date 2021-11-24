Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of DGX opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

