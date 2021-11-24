Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.34. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

