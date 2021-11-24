Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,199. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.04. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

