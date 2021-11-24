Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $191.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $601.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $890.90 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,945,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $9,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.