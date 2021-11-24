Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.