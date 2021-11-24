Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.23.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.