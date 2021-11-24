Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion.
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
