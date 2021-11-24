Brokers Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

