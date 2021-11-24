Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.02

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.02 and traded as high as C$72.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$72.16, with a volume of 257,809 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

