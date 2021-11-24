BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (TSE:DOO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion.

Get BRP alerts:

TSE DOO opened at C$102.88 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$67.62 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.