BSCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $151.25 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $151.25 million and $11.64 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.65 or 0.07433785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

