BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as high as C$4.13. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 104,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$301.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

