BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.00. BTCS shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 162,780 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BTCS during the third quarter worth about $419,000.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

