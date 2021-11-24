Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 11,645 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

