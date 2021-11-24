Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 3,235 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.68. 26,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

