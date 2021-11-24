Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 32,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 234.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 71,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.