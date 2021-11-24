Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 400 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.79. 12,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.61. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.