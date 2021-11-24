Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.40% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 226,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,882. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

