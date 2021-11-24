Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.26. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,602. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.68 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

