Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $5.73 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

