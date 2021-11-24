Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,994. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

